UK will not leave the EU unless have cross-party support for Brexit deal - May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech in London, Britain May 21, 2019. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not leave the European Union unless its Brexit deal can win the support of political parties across parliament, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

May also said the Brexit legislation she plans to put to parliament early next month to enact her exit deal, would include “significant further changes to protect the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom”.

“The reality is that after three attempts to secure parliamentary agreement, we will not leave the European Union unless we have a deal that can command wider cross party support,” May said in a speech setting out her offer to try to win over lawmakers to back her deal.

