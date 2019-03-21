May could back no-deal if she loses third Brexit vote - Sky citing cabinet source

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could back leaving the European Union without a deal over a longer delay if she loses a third parliamentary vote on her Brexit plan next week, a cabinet source has told Sky News.

Deputy political editor Beth Rigby said May’s choice, if she loses a third vote on her divorce agreement with the EU, could be between leaving the bloc without a deal or pursuing a long extension. The vote could happen next week before Britain is due to leave on March 29.

“Cabinet source today tells me they now sceptical deal (will) pass ... source thinks she will bend to her party and go for No Deal,” Rigby reported on Thursday.