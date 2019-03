European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker embraces Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as they attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a news conference in Brussels later on Thursday, her office said, without giving a specific time.

The European Union will agree to hand Britain a Brexit delay until May 22 if its parliament approves a divorce agreement next week, according to draft conclusions considered by the other 27 national leaders earlier on Thursday.