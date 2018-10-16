FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 7:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

May risks no-confidence vote on Brexit, eurosceptics warn - Telegraph

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Hardline eurosceptics in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s party are threatening a vote of no confidence in her leadership within the next couple of weeks, unless she drops her “Chequers” plans for Brexit, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

“If the cabinet does not chuck Chequers I think we will have a vote of no confidence ... by this week, next week. We are completely on the brink now,” an unnamed source from the European Research Group of anti-EU lawmakers in May’s ruling Conservative party told the Telegraph.

Earlier on Tuesday housing minister James Brokenshire called on his colleagues to rally behind May’s Brexit plan before a meeting of her top ministerial team to discuss her proposals for a deal.

May said on Monday she believed a Brexit agreement was still achievable although European Council President Donald Tusk warned that the chances of a no-deal divorce had increased. May is to address her 27 EU peers on Brexit at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden

