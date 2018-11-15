May will fight any vote of confidence - spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, prepares to make a statement outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will fight for her premiership if lawmakers in her Conservative Party trigger a vote of confidence over a draft Brexit divorce agreement with the European Union, her spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman told journalists that the prime minister still expected to be leader when Britain leaves the EU in March next year, after her Brexit Secretary and other ministers resigned.