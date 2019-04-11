May and Labour leader held talks on breaking Brexit deadlock

Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, looks on as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a session at the Parliament, in London, Britain, January 23, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn held talks in parliament on Thursday aimed at finding a way out the Brexit impasse.

May is hoping to reach an agreement with Labour in order to approve her divorce deal, which has been rejected three times by parliament.

“Both sides agreed to continue talks in an effort to make substantive progress towards finding a compromise plan,” a Labour party spokesman said.