May's Brexit approach is "national embarrassment"- Labour leader

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn speaks after tellers announced the results of the vote Brexit deal in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. To match package "BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE" Reuters TV via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said on Monday that Prime Minister Theresa May’s approach to Brexit had become “a national embarrassment” that risked Britain leaving the European Union without an agreement.

“The government’s approach to Brexit has now become a national embarrassment,” Corbyn told parliament.

“Despite the clearly expressed will of this House (of Commons), we will still face the prospect of a disastrous no-deal Brexit.”