EU customs union after Brexit incompatible with trade aims - May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain would not be able to have an independent trade policy if it remained in a customs union with the European Union after it leaves the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May’s political spokesman said on Wednesday.

May’s deal with Brussels was roundly rejected by parliament last week and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for her to seek an agreement which keeps Britain in a permanent customs union with the EU.

“Clearly an independent trade policy is our objective and that is not compatible with membership of a-or-the customs union,” the spokesman told reporters.