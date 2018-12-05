Re-opening Brexit deal holds potential dangers - PM's spokesman

FILED PHOTO: An EU flag is draped across the statue of Winston Chruchill in Parliament Square, as EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the 'People's Vote' march in central London, Britain June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is clear on the potential dangers of reopening the deal to leave the European Union, her spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that the withdrawal agreement was complete.

Some critics of the deal are pushing May to win more concessions from the EU to try to garner support for the agreement in parliament, which could reject it in a vote on Dec. 11. The EU has said the deal is the best on offer.

May is also meeting members of parliament to try to win their support for the deal, the spokesman said.