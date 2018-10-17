FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

UK seeking to do Brexit deal as quickly as possible - May's spokeswoman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is working to make progress in Brexit negotiations as quickly as possible, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Wednesday when asked whether a deal with the European Union could slip into December.

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to be welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“Our aim is to continue to make good progress and that will take another step forward at council this week,” the spokeswoman said. “Everybody is working incredibly hard to do it as quickly as possible and to make sure that there is plenty of time for legislation.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

