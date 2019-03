Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to give a news briefing after meeting with EU leaders in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday welcomed the European Union’s decision to delay Brexit, saying that MPs in the British parliament now had clear choices about what to do next.

“I hope we can all agree, we are now at the moment of decision,” May told reporters following a meeting of EU leaders.