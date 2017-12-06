FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May's spokesman warns against 'speculating' that money involved in DUP Brexit row
December 6, 2017 / 2:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

May's spokesman warns against 'speculating' that money involved in DUP Brexit row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May warned on Wednesday against the idea that discussions with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to resolving a Brexit row could involve the Northern Irish budget.

“I’d warn you against speculating in that direction,” the spokesman told reporters when asked if talks involved financial issues and Northern Ireland’s budget. He said the government would not be providing further details of a telephone call between May and DUP leader Arlene Foster earlier in the day.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

