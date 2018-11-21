UK govt deal with DUP still in place - May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - A deal in which Northern Ireland’s Democractic Unionist Party props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is still in place, a spokesman for May said on Wednesday.
The DUP has abstained on several votes on the government’s finance bill this week, prompting questions over whether the so-called confidence and supply arrangement had been abandoned.
“It is our position that the confidence and supply is still in place,” May’s spokesman said.
Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Alistair Smout