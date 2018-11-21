UK govt deal with DUP still in place - May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - A deal in which Northern Ireland’s Democractic Unionist Party props up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is still in place, a spokesman for May said on Wednesday.

The DUP has abstained on several votes on the government’s finance bill this week, prompting questions over whether the so-called confidence and supply arrangement had been abandoned.

“It is our position that the confidence and supply is still in place,” May’s spokesman said.