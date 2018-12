Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday it would not be in Britain’s national interest to hold a general election after being challenged by an opposition lawmaker on whether she will hold an election or a second Brexit referendum.

“I think that a general election at this point in time would not be in the national interest, in the middle of our negotiations,” May told parliament.