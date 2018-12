Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has told lawmakers in the ruling Conservative party that she will not lead them into the next general election, one Member of Parliament said.

May was speaking ahead of a vote of no confidence in her that is due to begin at 1800 GMT. Voting is expected to take about two hours, with the result expected around 2100 GMT.