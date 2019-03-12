May says delaying Brexit would hand control to EU

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Seeking an extension to the Brexit negotiating period would hand control of the process to the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

Members of parliament are due to vote on May’s Brexit deal later on Tuesday and, if it is rejected, they will then be given the opportunity on Wednesday to vote on whether to leave without a deal and on Thursday on whether seek a delay to Brexit.

“It would not change the debate or the questions that need to be settled - it would merely pass control to the European Union,” May told parliament of a possible extension.

“They would decide how long an extension to offer, meaning we may not get what we ask for, they could even impose conditions on an extension. That could mean moving to a Brexit that does not meet the expectations of those who voted to leave or even moving to a second referendum.”