Macron's office says 'no comment' when asked about May's Brexit speech

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said it had no comment to make about British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech on Friday about the state of Brexit negotiations, following a fraught summit in Austria.

President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference after the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

May told the European Union that it should come up with an alternative to her Brexit proposals and warned she would never accept a break-up of the United Kingdom, saying negotiations were at an impasse.

“No comment,” an Elysee official told Reuters when asked about May’s statement.