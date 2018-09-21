FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Macron's office says 'no comment' when asked about May's Brexit speech

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said it had no comment to make about British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech on Friday about the state of Brexit negotiations, following a fraught summit in Austria.

President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference after the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

May told the European Union that it should come up with an alternative to her Brexit proposals and warned she would never accept a break-up of the United Kingdom, saying negotiations were at an impasse.

“No comment,” an Elysee official told Reuters when asked about May’s statement.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough

