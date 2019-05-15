May says will present bill that ensures orderly Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and other state leaders for the 'Christchurch Appeal' against terrorism, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was sure lawmakers would recognise their duty to deliver on the result of the Brexit referendum and vote for her EU divorce deal when it is put before parliament again in June.

“When MPs come to vote on this legislation, I am sure they will be thinking of the duty that we have to deliver on Brexit,” she said. Parliament has rejected the divorce deal three times.

When asked again whether she would resign if the bill again failed to get the support of parliament, May said: “This is the bill that is going to deliver Brexit to the public.”