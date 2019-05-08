Brexit
Delay in Britain leaving EU is not about me, May says

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that the delay in Britain leaving the European Union was not an issue related to her leadership.

Told by Andrea Jenkyns, a lawmaker from her Conservative Party, that she had failed on Brexit and it was time to let someone new lead the party May responded: “Actually this is not an issue about me”.

“If it were an issue about me and how I vote, we would already have left the European Union,” said May, whose Brexit deal has been rejected three times by parliament.

