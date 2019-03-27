Brexit
March 27, 2019 / 5:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

May says she will quit if Brexit deal gets passed - lawmaker

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May answers questions in the Parliament in London, Britain, March 27, 2019 in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told Conservative Party lawmakers on Wednesday that she would quit if her twice-defeated Brexit deal gets approved by parliament, a member of the parliament at the meeting said.

May “will go if deal gets through,” the lawmaker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. “Suggests she goes after a deal.”

Another Conservative lawmaker said that while she didn’t give a date, the impression was that she would go “reasonably soon”.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below