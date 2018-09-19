FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 11:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain cannot accept UK separation in any Brexit border proposal - source

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain welcomes the EU’s commitment to finding a solution to the border on the island of Ireland after Brexit but any proposal cannot separate Northern Ireland from mainland Britain, a government source said on Wednesday.

A police vehicle stops traffic beside a sign for customs and excise on the motorway approaching the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, near Newry, Northern Ireland July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Asked about a report by the Times newspaper that Prime Minister Theresa May was set to reject an improved offer from the European Union, the government source said:

“We welcome the commitment to finding a solution, as the proposal put forward by the Commission in March was unacceptable. We have been very clear that what we cannot accept is Northern Ireland being separated off from the UK customs territory.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

