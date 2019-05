Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - There are rumours Prime Minister Theresa May’s top team of ministers will move against her on Wednesday, an ITV reporter said on Twitter, citing an unnamed source.

“Rumours - not yet confirmed, but equally not being denied - of a move against PM by cabinet today. Source says ‘it’s looking likely,’” ITV Political Correspondent Paul Brand said.