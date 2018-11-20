Brexit
May not expected to agree final future framework with EU's Juncker - PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is not expected to agree a final version of the declaration on Britain’s future relationship with the European Union at a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, her spokesman said.

The meeting in Brussels is part of the negotiation process, he said, and is not expected to lead to the publication of any further documents on the deal.

