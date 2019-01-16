May says door open to Labour to join Brexit talks

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement following winning a confidence vote, after Parliament rejected her Brexit deal, outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday the opposition Labour Party had yet to discuss a new approach to Brexit with her and urged politicians to put self-interest aside to work to break an impasse over leaving the European Union.

“I am disappointed that the leader of the Labour Party has not so far chosen to take part - but our door remains open,” May said, adding she had talked to representatives from the Scottish National Party, Liberal Democrats and Welsh party Plaid Cymru.

“This is now the time to put self-interest aside.”