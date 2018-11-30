May says opposition Labour Party is playing politics with Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, and the leader of opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn attend an Armistice remembrance service at St Margaret's Church, in London, Britain November 6, 2018. John Stillwell/Pool via REUTERS

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that the opposition Labour Party was trying to betray voters by frustrating the government’s attempt to implement Brexit.

“Sadly, what we see from the Labour Party (is) their various attempts to frustrate Brexit and frustrate this vote,” May told the BBC.

“What I see from Labour is an attempt to frustrate what the government is doing to deliver Brexit for the British people,” May said. “That is actually a betrayal of the British people.”

When asked by ITV what her Plan B might be if her deal is defeated in parliament, May said: “I’m proposing a deal, I’m proposing a Brexit with a good deal for the UK.”

She said the British people wanted Brexit and that members should put the interests of their constituents first.