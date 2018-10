LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in recent days and will have a call with French President Emmanuel Macron later on Monday, her spokesman said.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a roundtable meeting with business leaders whose companies are inaugural signatories of the Race at Work Charter at the Southbank Centre in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The calls come ahead of an European Union summit later this week. The spokesman said it was usual to make such calls before a summit and would not disclose what was discussed.