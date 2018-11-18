PM May says leadership challenge threshold not met 'as far as I know'

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May takes questions during a news conference at Downing Street in London, Britain November 15, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that as far as she was aware, a formal challenge to her leadership had not yet gained enough support to trigger a confidence vote.

“As far as I know, no, it has not,” May told Sky News, when asked if the threshold had been met for a formal leadership contest.

To trigger a contest, 48 lawmakers from her Conservative Party must submit letter to the chairman of the committee in charge of leadership contests.