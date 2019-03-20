May seeks delay to Brexit to June 30 - letter

Copy of an official letter from Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May to European Council President Donald Tusk on the topic of Brexit is seen in this handout obtained on March 20, 2019. Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday asked the European Union to delay Brexit until June 30.

“I am... writing to inform the European Council that the UK is seeking an extension to the Article 50 period... until 30 June 2019,” May said in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk.

May said she wanted an orderly exit from the EU and that she intended to bring her twice-defeated divorce deal back to parliament, though she didn’t say when.