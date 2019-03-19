Brexit
May to write to EU's Tusk on Brexit extension Tuesday or Wednesday - spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May poses with European Council President Donald Tusk during a summit between Arab League and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will write to European Council President Donald Tusk to request a delay to Brexit either on Tuesday or Wednesday, her spokesman said.

May’s team of top ministers discussed Brexit for 90 minutes on Tuesday, the spokesman said, including the implications of a ruling by parliament’s Speaker on Monday that May could not bring her Brexit deal back for a third vote unless it was fundamentally changed.

May had hoped to win last minute approval for her deal ahead of an EU summit on Thursday at which a delay is expected to be discussed by EU leaders.

