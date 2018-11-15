Brexit
UK MPs have not yet submitted enough letters to trigger PM May confidence vote - BBC

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British MPs in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party have not yet submitted enough letters to trigger a confidence vote in her, the BBC reported.

A vote can be triggered if 15 percent of Members of Parliament (MPs)in May’s Conservative Party write a letter of no confidence to the chairman of the party’s so-called 1922 committee, Graham Brady.

The committee would therefore need to receive 48 letters to reach the threshold.

