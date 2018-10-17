FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

May says future relationship with EU must be linked to exit deal

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that any framework on Britain’s future relationship with the European Union must be detailed, and linked to its exit agreement with the bloc.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

May said that when lawmakers in parliament are asked to vote on any deal she reaches with the EU, they must have “sufficient detail about the future relationship in all its aspects”.

“It’s also important to me that there is a linkage between that future relationship and the withdrawal agreement,” she told parliament.

Reporting by William James and Sarah Young, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

