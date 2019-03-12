May: Brexit could be lost if exit deal voted down

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said that Brexit could be lost if members of parliament reject the exit deal she has negotiated with the European Union at a vote in parliament later on Tuesday.

“The danger for those of us who want to deliver, to have faith in the British public and deliver on their vote for Brexit, is that if this vote is not passed tonight, if this deal is not passed, then Brexit could be lost,” May told parliament.