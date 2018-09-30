PM May says her Brexit plan addresses manufacturers' concerns

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that her plan for leaving the European Union addresses the concerns that manufacturers have raised about the future of the operations after Brexit.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen through a window as she is interviewed on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“The proposal we have put forward to the European Union for our future economic relationship with the EU for a free trade area, frictionless trade across borders, absolutely addresses the issues that manufacturers have been raising with us,” May told BBC TV, when asked about concerns raised by the boss of Jaguar Land Rover (TAMO.NS).

Earlier this month Ralf Speth warned that the wrong Brexit deal could cost tens of thousands of car jobs and risks production at the firm, especially if there are delays at ports and on motorways due to customs checks.