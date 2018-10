LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s arrival at a meeting of her Conservative Party’s lawmakers was greeted with cheers and banging of desks, a Reuters reporter outside the private meeting said on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

May will address the lawmakers after anger at her Brexit negotiating strategy prompted some of them to discuss replacing her.