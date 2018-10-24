FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
October 24, 2018 / 5:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Conservative lawmakers air Brexit concerns but back PM May - former minister

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May heard lawmakers’ concerns about Brexit at a meeting in parliament on Wednesday, but was also given their backing, former interior minister Amber Rudd told reporters.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd answers an urgent question on the treatment of members of the Windrush generation and their families in the House of Commons, in London, April 26, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

“People spoke very freely to her about their concerns but a lot of people came back to the fact that they really wanted her to realise that they backed her in delivering for the country and for government,” she said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.