May to meet lawmakers in last-ditch Brexit deal bid

British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech during a visit to the Portmeirion factory in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain January 14, 2019. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will address lawmakers from her Conservative Party late on Monday, part of last-ditch efforts to persuade them to vote for her deal to leave the European Union.

With just over 24 hours before parliament is widely expected to reject her Brexit deal, May is trying to win over Conservative lawmakers and her nominal allies in Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to her agreement.

The DUP and many Conservative Brexit supporters have already said they will not vote for her deal on Tuesday.