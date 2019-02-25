Brexit delay raised at May-Merkel meet but no substantive discussion of it - official

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The possibility of extending Article 50 was raised at a meeting of British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Egypt, but there was no “substantive” discussion of it, a government official said on Monday.

“It wasn’t something the PM raised,” the official told reporters when asked whether a possible Brexit delay was discussed, adding that if asked, May would always say an extension is not something she wants to do.

He said it was not the focus of their conversation on the sidelines of an EU/Arab League summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

“It was a good conversation, a chance for the PM to give the chancellor an update, to talk about the week ahead, (including) the statement she is going to be making to parliament tomorrow.”