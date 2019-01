May told Conservative lawmakers - send Brussels a message about what you want on Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Theresa May waits for her New Zealand's counterpart Jacinda Ardern at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May told her Conservative lawmakers on Monday that they needed to send a message to Brussels about what changes they wanted to her Brexit deal.

Lawmakers will on Tuesday debate and vote on May’s next steps, after overwhelmingly rejecting her Brexit plan earlier this month.

Describing May’s speech, Conservative lawmaker Simon Hart said: “The general view was that we need to coalesce around something that’s the nearest thing to a reasonable solution. Notwithstanding what Brussels may say in response, it’s about sending a message.”