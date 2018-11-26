May apologises for saying EU workers can't 'jump the queue'

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in the House of Commons, London, Britain November 26, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Monday for saying that European Union migrant workers coming to Britain would no longer be able to “jump the queue” after Brexit.

May was challenged by a Scottish National Party lawmaker in the House of Commons over the comment she made last week to business leaders. Philippa Whitford asked May if she would apologise for managing “to insult and upset over 3 million European citizens who live and work in this country”.

“I should not have used that language in that speech,” May said in response. “Right from the very beginning I said that citizens rights was a key issue that I wanted to see addressed in the withdrawal agreement.”