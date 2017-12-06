May says details of UK internal market to be worked out in second stage of Brexit talks

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday the government would give more details about how to preserve and protect the United Kingdom’s internal market in the second phase of Brexit talks.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference during an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

“Negotiations are in progress and very good progress has been made,” she told parliament.

On a deal to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, May said: “We will ensure there is no hard border.”

“We will do that while we respect the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom and while we respect the internal market and protect the internal market of the United Kingdom,” May said.

“Those Labour members who shout ‘how?’ - that’s the whole point of the second phase of the negotiations. Because we will deliver this, we aim to deliver as part of our overall trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union and we can only talk about that when we get into phase two.”