LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said she wanted to have a new customs arrangement in place with the European Union by the end of December 2021, but ideally would like it to come in sooner so that a backstop arrangement would never have to be used.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a meeting at a charity working to combat loneliness, in London, Britain October 15, 2018. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS