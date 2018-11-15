Britain is still preparing for no-deal Brexit - PM May

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves 10 Downing Street, to make a statement in the House of Commons, in London, Britain November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday the government was continuing to prepare for a no-deal Brexit after her draft divorce deal sparked a raft of ministerial resignations.

“We have been preparing for no-deal and we continue to prepare for no-deal because I recognise that we have a further stage of negotiation with the European council and then that deal when finalised ... has to come back to this House,” she told parliament.