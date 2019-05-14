UK government still preparing for 'no deal' Brexit - May's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May talks with a case worker and domestic violence survivor at Advance Charity offices in West London, where she discussed support for victims of domestic violence, in Britain May 13, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is continuing to make preparations for leaving the European Union without a deal, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

The legal default position is that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal if an agreement has not been ratified by parliament before then.

“No deal planning has never stopped,” the spokesman said. “Britain was prepared for a no deal on March 29 and that work has continued.”