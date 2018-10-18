FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
October 18, 2018 / 3:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

May says will tell MPs to remember Britons voted for Brexit

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she would tell parliament to remember that Britons voted to leave the European Union when she asks lawmakers to approve whatever Brexit deal she is able to strike with Brussels.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Asked at a news conference in Brussels what she could do to alleviate concerns that parliament might block a Brexit deal, May said: “I will be asking members of parliament to first recall that we’re delivering on a vote of the British people.”

“I would also ask them to think about the importance of protecting jobs and livelihoods in the UK, protecting our security in the UK and protecting the union of the United Kingdom,” she said.

Reporting Elizabeth Piper and Robin Emmott, writing by William James and Kate Holton in London, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.