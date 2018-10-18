May says will tell MPs to remember Britons voted for Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she would tell parliament to remember that Britons voted to leave the European Union when she asks lawmakers to approve whatever Brexit deal she is able to strike with Brussels.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Asked at a news conference in Brussels what she could do to alleviate concerns that parliament might block a Brexit deal, May said: “I will be asking members of parliament to first recall that we’re delivering on a vote of the British people.”

“I would also ask them to think about the importance of protecting jobs and livelihoods in the UK, protecting our security in the UK and protecting the union of the United Kingdom,” she said.