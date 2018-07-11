FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 12:10 PM / a day ago

PM May urges her party to back EU Brexit plan - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May urges her Conservative Party to back her proposals for close trade ties with the European Union, her spokesman said on Wednesday, a day before the government publishes its so-called white paper Brexit policy document.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Alliance's headquarters ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

“The PM urges all of the Conservative party to get behind the plan as the cabinet (of ministers) has agreed at Chequers (her country residence). We will be publishing the white paper tomorrow to give further details,” he told reporters.

“We urge everyone to get behind that plan.”

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

