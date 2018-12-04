Don't let search for perfect Brexit stop deal - May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the Brexit deal she needs parliament to approve was not perfect but was the best one possible without risking a no-deal Brexit or no exit from the European Union at all.

“I don’t say that this deal is perfect. It was never going to be. That’s the nature of a negotiation,” May said as she launched a debate in parliament ahead of a key vote on her Brexit plan scheduled for Dec. 11.

“We will not bring our country together if we seek a relationship that gives everything to one side of the argument and nothing to the other. We should not let the search for the perfect Brexit prevent a good Brexit that delivers for the British people.”