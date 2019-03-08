'One more push' needed to resolve Brexit deal concerns - May

British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech during her visit in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, Britain March 8, 2019. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

GRIMSBY, England (Reuters) - European Union and British negotiators need to make “one more push” to resolve concerns that are stopping members of Britain’s parliament from supporting the exit deal negotiated last year, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

“It needs just one more push to address the final, specific concerns of our parliament. So let’s not hold back. Let’s do what is necessary for MPs to back the deal on Tuesday,” she said in a speech in the eastern English port of Grimsby.