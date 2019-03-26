May expected to set resignation date on Wednesday - Sun newspaper

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament in London, Britain March 25, 2019, ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to set a date for her resignation when she addresses Conservative lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon, the Sun’s political editor said on Tuesday.

“The expectation among Tory grandees now is that PM uses the below to set a date for her resignation,” Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter in reference to a report that May would address a committee of lawmakers at 1700 GMT on Wednesday.

A Conservative lawmaker who did not want to be named told Reuters it was “certainly a possibilty” that May would set a date for her resignation on Wednesday.