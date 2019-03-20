Asked if long Brexit delay would make May resign, spokesman says way forward is clear

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has sent a clear signal about what she believes is the correct way ahead on Brexit, her political spokesman said when asked if she could resign if the country’s EU exit is delayed for longer than she wishes.

Earlier, May said that “as Prime Minister” she was not prepared to delay Brexit any further than June 30, prompting speculation that she could resign if her request for a three-month delay was refused by the European Union.