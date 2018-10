LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that she had shown “nothing but respect” during Brexit talks with the European Union, and that Britain deserved the same.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May smiles as she sits in the audience at the start of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

May also said Britain had arrangements in place that would enable it to manage if London and Brussels fail to agree a deal over their divorce, in an interview with LBC radio.